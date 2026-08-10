Indiana Lt. Governor Micah Beckwith called for the firing of Fever coach Stephanie White after she defended DiJonai Carrington despite her Flagrant 2 foul on Sophie Cunningham.

While WNBA journalists and reporters circled the wagons in support of Carrington after she clotheslined Cunningham during a layup, it was Fever coach Stephanie White who provided the most puzzling defense during the post-game press conference.

“She’s going to play her butt off. She’s going to compete. Nobody’s going to go walking in for a layup, so I don’t oppose the hard foul, but I don’t think she intentionally went for the net,” said White.

In response, Beckwith called for White’s firing.

“Ok… The [Fever] need to let Stephanie White go. No solid coach would ever take the side of the opposing team’s player who committed a flagrant foul on one of your own players. Terrible coaching! The Fever need to defend their players,” he posted on social media.

Following the game, Cunningham said Carrington did the foul for attention.

“I’m not going to let anyone just do that to me. I think everyone knows that,” Cunningham told reporters after the game. “I think that’s why she did it because she wants attention. I mean, s-, like, people have started craving attention. Like go get it somewhere else.”