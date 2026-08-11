Let the ‘Transition’ Begin: Enes Kanter Freedom Posts Workout Vid After Declaring for WNBA Draft

Some might think that a male ex-NBA player standing 6’10 and weighing 250 pounds would have no problem handling business in the WNBA, but Enes Kanter Freedom isn’t taking any chances.

A day after publicly announcing his declaration for the WNBA draft, Kanter Freedom posted another video showing that he is taking his journey into women’s basketball seriously.

“Let “The Transition” to the @WNBA begin. Rules Are Rules! #LetFreedomPlay,” the former NBA hooper wrote on X.

Reactions to the workout mix were… well… mixed.

“She believed she could, so she did. It’s your time to fly, Queen!” one user encouraged.

“You are soft as F. You underachieved in the NBA and are now trying to sexually harass women. What happened, dude? Men are to tough for you,” one particularly critical fan wrote.

“Take some estrogen if you are serious about being a woman!” wrote another critic.

“go slay these lesbians queen,” another wrote on a more encouraging note.

As Breitbart’s Mariane Angela reports, WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert vowed to make trans inclusion a topic of discussion at the league level in a memo revealed on Friday.

‘I know many of you have received questions in recent weeks regarding transgender athlete participation in women’s basketball, and I expect this topic will continue to receive significant attention,’ Engelbert wrote. ‘The commissioner said the league would “always approach this topic thoughtfully, respectfully, and in alignment with the longstanding values of our league.’ She noted that WNBA eligibility rules, unlike those of other leagues, are collectively bargained, and said preserving “the integrity of our game and ensuring fair competition” would remain among the league’s highest priorities. The league’s collective bargaining agreement states that ‘only players who are women are eligible to play in the WNBA,’ but includes no language on gender identity or sex assigned at birth.

Kanter Freedom is not the only former NBA hooper to make his intention to join the women’s league known. Former Rocket Royce White has also made his intentions to become a WNVA player known.