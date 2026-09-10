Report: Eagles’ Security Chief ‘Big Dom’ DiSandro Under Investigation by NFL

According to a report, the Philadelphia Eagles’ security chief, Dom “Big Dom” DiSandro, is under investigation by the NFL over allegations that he intervened in an investigation into NFL star Emmanuel Acho’s auto accident.

Philly sports reporter Derrick Gunn recently reported that DiSandro is now under a spotlight after comments about the incident Acho made on a podcast — though he didn’t directly name Big Dom.

Appearing on his Speakeasy podcast, Acho admitted that he got in a fender bender on the way to practice one day when he was playing, and he went on to suggest that a team official helped coordinate the investigation with the local police to craft police reports to get a more favorable outcome for the player and the team.

“I’m playing for a team; I can’t say what team,” Acho said. “I played for three, so at least you all can’t know exactly which one.”

Acho went on to add, “I hit one of our security people. He says, ‘Acho, when the cop shows up, send the cop away. I’m going to send you another cop, and that other cop is going to say it wasn’t your fault, it was their fault.’ I was like, ‘Wait, they do that?’ So, I hit him,” the former linebacker explained. “Cop comes up. ‘Hey, everything good?’ I’m like, ‘Everything’s good, don’t worry about it. Somebody is going to come here. That cop leaves. We send another cop. The other cop that comes to document says she’s at fault. I was like, ‘Yo, this is crazy.

Acho also claimed that he doesn’t feel bad about the accident because the person he hit ended up getting free NFL merch, player autographs, and game tickets.

Even though Acho did not say what team and which official was involved in the story, many began to speculate that Big Dom was at the center of it all. However, so far, there has been no direct evidence tying DiSandro to the incident Acho was describing.

The last time DiSandro, who joined the Eagles in 1999, was in national headlines was in 2023 when he stepped in and put hands on 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw as he tried to get between Greenlaw and several Eagles players on the sidelines.

Both DiSandro and Greenlaw were tossed out of the game. But DiSandro broke a major league rule which prevents team officials from stepping in to break up fights between players. Even more to the point, DiSandro stepped over the white line and onto the playing field when he moved to intercede between Greenlaw and the other Eagles players.

DiSandro was barred from the sidelines for a game after the mixup. Greenlaw was fined $10,927 for his part in the imbroglio.

DiSandro was also fined $75,000 last September for texting while in the bench area during the Week 3 preseason game against the New York Jets.

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