AG Blanche to CNN’s Bash: You Are Not Being a Real Person, ‘That Is Crazy’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Attorney General Todd Blanche told anchor Dana Bash she is being “crazy” asking if President Donald Trump wants to overturn the midterm elections while discussing the Department of Justice suing over the Alaska Senate race.

Referencing a Truth Social post in which Trump said, “Democrats are trying to steal this important Republican seat,” Bash said, “He’s admitting it’s political. Do you see your job as helping Republicans keep the seat?”

Blanche said, “He’s not admitting it’s political. Wait, you’re saying that a president’s saying that there’s something improper happening at the ballots is necessarily political? He’s the executive. He’s supposed to make sure that there is everything in this country is running right.”

Bash said, “Let’s just talk turkey. Because one of the big questions is whether or not the president is laying the groundwork for a scenario where — whether it’s Alaska or somewhere else — there is, in your words a couple of days ago, a ‘doomsday scenario,’ and we could be in a situation where President Trump tries to overturn the election. And the result of that could be, God forbid, what we saw after January 6.”

Blanche said, “Oh, stop it! You’ve gotta stop it with that! You are not being a real person! Come on man, That is crazy!”

Bash said, “It is not crazy.”

Blanche said, “Because the Department of Justice is concerned that there is an absolute fraud happening in Alaska, and he wants to do something about it, you’re saying, ‘Mr. Attorney General, because a president of the United States wants to stop a fraud and confusion in Alaska, is he going to do something crazy? That is not a real question.”

Bash said, “I wish it wasn’t. If you’re laying the groundwork for the president to try to overturn an election that he doesn’t like.”

Blanche said, “We’re not laying any groundwork for the president to do that. So your premise — your question — is not true!”

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