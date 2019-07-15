Christian Legal Org AFD Demands Gizmodo Retract ‘Hate’ Smear Based on SPLC Label

The Alliance Defending Freedom has sent a legal letter to left-wing tech site Gizmodo demanding that the website correct a claim that the ADF, the world’s largest Christian legal organization, is a “hate group.”

Gizmodo used data from the left-wing Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) among other groups to list alleged “hate groups” that are receiving service from tech companies. Gizmodo frames the idea of anyone being able to host a website on the Internet as a problem for society).

The Alliance Defending Freedom is specifically named in the SPLC’s list of “hate groups”, and is also called out in the text of Gizmodo’s article as an “anti-LGBT legal advocacy group” that “pushed rules to deliberately expose LGBT people to intentional discrimination.”

The ADF has demanded that Gizmodo issue a correction and clarification.

In a letter to the editor and legal counsel of Gizmodo, the ADF said the article “smears us as a hate group and treats us as no different than despicable racist groups that incite violence. It makes misleading and false claims about ADF with no support whatsoever and mischaracterizes our work. It regurgitates the misinformation the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) spreads about ADF, without any inquiry into their truth. Indeed, Gizmodo did not even contact us for comment before publishing the article.”

The letter goes on to demand that Gizmodo edit its article to include the ADF’s full letter within 24 hours. ADF’s letter can be read in full below.

“Given the SPLC’s many scandals, there is no excuse for using their false and misleading information as the basis for a story about ADF” said ADF VP of U.S. advocacy, Jeremy Tedesco in a comment to Breitbart News.

“Our track record of nine victories at the Supreme Court since 2011 makes us among the most effective litigants at the nation’s highest court and undermines both the SPLC claims and this Gizmodo article. It’s time for journalists to stop relying on the same kind of so-called “data” that has already cost the SPLC $3.4 million in a settlement with Maajid Nawaz.”

ADF’s full letter can be read below:

ADF Gizmodo Letter by Allum on Scribd

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.