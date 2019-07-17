Former Facebook Security Chief: ‘Completely Reasonable’ to Believe Foreign Governments Have ‘Subverted’ Big Tech

Former Facebook security chief Alex Stamos recently backed billionaire investor and Trump supporter Peter Thiel on claims that foreign governments could have infiltrated the Masters of the Universe.

During a recent interview with Tucker Carlson, TrThiel commented on Google’s relationship with China stating: “I think the Chinese are confident enough, the Ministry of State Security is likely to have infiltrated Google, and then I think the Google management has sort of a decision of either letting the software go out the front door, or figuring, it will get stolen anyway and go out the back door.” Thiel, a supporter of President Donald Trump, recently gave a speech in which he called Google “treasonous” based on the company’s work with communist China.

Facebook’s former security chief, Alex Stamos, took to Twitter to comment on Thiel’s statement, saying that it is “completely reasonable to assume that MSS and SVR have subverted employees at major tech companies. MSS stands for the Chinese Ministry of State Security while SVR stands for Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, SVR RF.

https://twitter.com/alexstamos/status/1151144493158060032

This is why @josephfcox’s series on internal data controls is so important. Companies don’t have to be huge before their data might be useful enough in an intelligence context to turn an employee. https://t.co/w3Xv5MB4LP — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) July 16, 2019

I expect that there will be a major combined HUMINT/InfoSec attack against a major tech company revealed in the next couple of years, which will trigger the same awakening that Project Aurora did in 2009. — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) July 16, 2019

Stamos has previously been critical of tech companies working with China, in November 2018 Stamos commented on Google CEO Sundar Pichai’s comments on his company’s relationship with China. In an interview with the New York Times, Pichai stated that Google was “committed to serving users in China” and compared Chinese censorship laws to the “right to be forgotten” law in the European Union.

Stamos criticized Pichai’s comments in a tweet stating: ” Tech companies constantly walk a difficult path between complying with local law and protecting human rights. For Sundar to compare the “right to be forgotten” (which I agree is problematic) with censorship in China is, at best, amoral and mendacious.”

Tech companies constantly walk a difficult path between complying with local law and protecting human rights. For Sundar to compare the "right to be forgotten" (which I agree is problematic) with censorship in China is, at best, amoral and mendacious. https://t.co/EJNS7VSOKr pic.twitter.com/YAwv3Xyl02 — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) November 8, 2018

Stamos further added that: “China’s censorship regime is a tool to maintain the absolute control of the party-state and is in no way comparable,” to the right to be forgotten law.

The "right to be forgotten" is a form of censorship that has been abused by many individuals and it's application extra-territorially should be resisted. However, China's censorship regime is a tool to maintain the absolute control of the party-state and is in no way comparable. — Alex Stamos (@alexstamos) November 8, 2018

CNBC recently reported that former White House cybersecurity chief Richard Clarke, who also served as the White House counterterrorism coordinator under former presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush, also agrees with Thiel. “Here’s what I think is true: Google refused to work for the Pentagon on artificial intelligence. If you turn around and you work on artificial intelligence in China, and you don’t really know what they’re going to do with that, I think there’s an issue.”

