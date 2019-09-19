Apple Attempts to Trademark ‘Slofie’

Tech giant Apple is attempting to trademark the term “slofie” to describe the slow-motion selfies that the iPhone 11 is capable of recording.

Apple is now attempting to trademark a new term called “slofie” which was first mentioned at last week’s iPhone 11 event. The term was originally believed to be a once-off joke but now Apple hopes it becomes an actual term used to describe the slow-motion selfies that the new iPhone 11 is capable of recording.

The iPhone 11’s front-facing camera is now capable of capturing 120 frames per second which can be slowed down to provide a smooth slow-motion effect. Apple is applying for a trademark on “slofie” in relation to “downloadable computer software for use in capturing and recording video.” Which means that the trademark is more about preventing other companies form producing slofie-branded camera apps than limiting the usage of the made-up word.

Apple has a solid reason for wanting to prevent the creation of slofie camera apps as the company has branded the new feature as exclusive to the iPhone 11. The term slofie is not featured in Apple’s own software, the camera app on the iPhone 11 simply refers to the feature as “slo-mo” and the company’s usage of the term slofie appears to relate to the resulting videos using the feature, not the app or photo mode used to capture them.

It appears that Apple wants to use the term slofie as a fun marketing point for the new iPhone 11 as the feature is mentioned across Apple’s website and was presented during the phones’ launch event.

