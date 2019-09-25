Police: Homeless Man Threatened to ‘Shoot All the Rich Kids’ at University of Texas

A homeless man has been arrested after allegedly threatening to “shoot all the rich kids” at the University of Texas.

According to a local news report, Dakota Carl Blakely has been arrested after allegedly threatening to commit an act of mass violence at the University of Texas.

Blakely was arrested after allegedly assaulting a security officer at the Dell Seton Medical Center. After biting the thumb of a security guard, Blakely was handcuffed. Blakely attempted to avoid arrest by running away from the security guard.

Blakely was sent to the Travis County Jail over the assault. During a medical examination at the jail, Blakely told a nurse that he planned to “shoot all the rich kids” at the University of Texas.

A report from Newsweek makes a different claim about Blakely’s threat. According to that report, Blakely threatened to shoot all the “rich white kids.”

Both reports claim that Blakely repeated his statement about the shooting several times. At one point, Blakely threatened to shoot a police officer in the room.

The University of Texas at Austin experienced one of the first campus shootings in 1966. On August 1, 1966, a shooter climbed a tower on the university’s main campus and began shooting. The shooter killed 17 people and injured 31.