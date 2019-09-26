Report: Investigators Turn to Google Arch-Enemy Oracle for Leads

Oracle, considered one of Google’s biggest enemies in Silicon Valley, has reportedly received requests for information on its rival from congressional and state investigators looking into possible antitrust violations by the Masters of the Universe.

Reuters reports that Oracle Corp recently stated that the software giant, which has had multiple clashes with Google over business disputes, has received requests from both congressional and state investigators looking into possible antitrust violations by Google. Ken Glueck, an Oracle executive based in Washington, stated that the company has received information requests from the Texas Attorney General’s office and the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.

Oracle which is quite knowledgable about Google’s advertising business, one of the firms biggest revenue generators, is one of the dozens of companies that have received information requests from the House Judiciary Committee in recent months. All of these companies are likely to have suffered harm from tech giants according to a source with knowledge of the investigation.

Glueck stated that Oracle had also met with the Justice Department. Oracle has previously alleged that Google infringed on Oracle’s Java copyright in order to build the Android operating system that powers a majority of the world’s smartphones. Currently, the Supreme Court is deciding whether or not to take up Google’s appeal of a lower court ruling that would revive the lawsuit. Oracle is seeking $9 billion in damages in the lawsuit.

Breitbart News reported in June that the DOJ and the FTC have launched a number of investigations into Silicon Valley tech giants. The Justice Department has authority over potential antitrust investigations into Google and Apple, while the FTC now has oversight over Facebook and Amazon. It was reported at the time that Google and Facebook were reportedly the closest to being actively investigated, so far that seems to be the case.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com