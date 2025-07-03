Chicago: 18 Shot When Three Gunmen Open Fire Outside Club

Eighteen people were shot outside a nightclub in Chicago Wednesday night when three gunmen opened fire from inside a vehicle.

The incident occurred around 11:00 p.m. “outside the Artis Restaurant & Lounge,” Chicago 32 reported. A crowd was standing outside the club when a dark vehicle drove by and shots came from inside the vehicle.

Fourteen people were wounded and four people were killed.

The deceased were “two men, 24 and 25, and two women, 26 and 27.”

ABC 7 noted that a “mixtape release party” had occurred inside the club Wednesday night and CBS News pointed out that people were leaving the party when the shots rang out.

CBS News also noted that three people were shooting from inside “the dark SUV.”

The party was hosted by Rapper Mello Buckzz, who released a statement on the shooting, saying, “Prayers up for all my sisters god please wrap yo arms around every last one of them.”

She added, “Feel like everything just weighing down on me…all I can do is talk to god and pray.”

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that 187 people have been killed in Chicago thus far in 2025.

