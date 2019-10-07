30% of Leftist College Students Want to Ban MAGA Hats on Campus

A new poll revealed that almost 30 percent of Democratic college students want to ban “Make America Great Again” hats on their campus.

According to a poll published by The College Fix, a surprising number of college leftists are in favor of censoring the free expression of their right-minded peers.

The poll, which was conducted by College Pulse, revealed that 16 percent of students that self-identified as “strong Democrat(s)” said that they strongly favor banning “Make America Great Again” hats from campus. Another 15 percent of the subgroup said that they “favor” a MAGA hat ban on their campus.

“Of course they shouldn’t be banned,” one student at Clemson University said after the survey. “Trump supporters don’t wear them much anymore — which says a lot [about] how confident they are about Trump!”

“Banning MAGA hats is stupid. What’s more stupid? Wearing one,” one student respondent from UC Riverside added.

“Other respondents defended the right of their peers to express themselves. “I’m definitely not a Trump supporter at all, but you can’t ban a phrase (especially a non-crude and harmless phrase),” a student from Bossier Parish Community College in Louisiana wrote. “That’s 100% against the freedom of speech.”

In July, Breitbart News reported that a student at the University of Florida was attacked for wearing a “Make America Great Again” hat. The student, a former football player, claimed that a group of four or five girls started pushing and punching him upon realizing that he was wearing a MAGA hat. Although the student was not injured, the incident served as a reminder of the state of civil discourse on campus.

Breitbart News reported on another College Pulse poll in September that revealed that 73 percent of conservative college students self-censor in the classroom to avoid academic consequences.

