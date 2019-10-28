‘Premature:’ Virginia Commonwealth U. Disputes Former Governor’s Claim of Vindication

Former Virginia Governor L. Douglas Wilder claims that he has been cleared of wrongdoing after being accused of sexual assault by a student. The university claims the investigation is ongoing and Wilder’s claims are “premature.”

According to a report by The College Fix, former Virginia Governor and current Virginia Commonwealth University Professor L. Douglas Wilder is claiming that he has been found innocent by a three-person panel that investigated claims that he inappropriately touched a student.

Breitbart News reported in July that student Sydney Black had claimed that Wilder had touched her leg and kissed her without her consent during a dinner in February 2017.

“I have stated that the allegations were proven to be untrue and that the ‘truth will out.’ I do not accept responsibility for any non-consensual sexual contact and have filed a “contesting statement” outlining the violations, bias and inherent flaws in the investigation,” Wilder said earlier this year.

In a press conference held on campus last week, Wilder announced that a three-person panel put together by the university to investigate Black’s claims had found in favor of the former governor. “I am pleased that panel members confirmed what I have stated since the beginning of this investigation,” he said.

However, Virginia Commonwealth University spokesperson Michael Porter quickly said that their investigation has not concluded.

“The matter addressed by Governor Wilder this morning is not complete; thus, his comments were premature. Under VCU policy a Review Panel makes findings and recommendations that are forwarded to the appropriate senior management executive for further review. The senior management executive may affirm or reject the Review Panel’s recommendation on responsibility,” Porter said.

Wilder maintains both his innocence and that the panel cleared him of wrongdoing.

