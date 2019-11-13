Washington State U. Student Death Is Second Fraternity Death in a Week

A Washington State University student died in a fraternity-related incident, marking the second fraternity death in the past week and the fourth campus death in a month.

According to a report by CBS News, a student at Washington State University died after a fraternity-related incident. Washington State University has suspended all social events for fraternities and sororities as they investigate the cause of the student’s death.

Local police told reporters that 19-year-old student Sam Martinez was found unconscious in the Alpha Tau Omega house on Tuesday morning, he later passed away. A preliminary investigation into Martinez’s death revealed that his death was related to fraternity events. Martinez’s death marks the fourth campus death in the past month.

Franklin College Professor Hank Nuwer, an expert on college drinking culture, claims that American colleges have a widespread problem with over-drinking. “There is a cultural problem,” Nuwer said. “When the deaths occur, it’s often because they not only want to drink with the members, they want to out-drink them to show off.”

“You start wondering if sending your freshmen to college is going to be a dangerous task and not something that you look forward to as a parent,” Nuwer added.

Breitbart News reported on Tuesday that San Diego State University had suspended all of its fraternities in response to the death of freshman Dylan Hernandez. Hernandez reportedly passed away after a night of drinking at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity house.

“A San Diego State University fraternity is alleged to have been involved in possible misconduct,” a university spokesperson said. “We expect all our students to uphold our institutional values and the student code of conduct.”

