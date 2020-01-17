Two More Venues Cancel Michelle Malkin Lecture in Maine

Two additional venues have canceled a lecture event featuring conservative commentator and author Michelle Malkin. The event was first moved to the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston, Maine, after a local hotel canceled the event as originally planned by a group of University of Maine students. Malkin’s second backup location has now also canceled her planned lecture. It appears the event will still happen, but details on a fourth venue have not been made public as of this writing.

According to a local news report, the Gendron Franco Center announced on Friday that it canceled a Friday night event featuring conservative commentator Michelle Malkin.

Breitbart News reported on Friday morning that an event organized by conservative students at the University of Maine had been canceled after the university announced the student group sponsoring the event was not an official campus organization.

The event was moved to the Gendron Franco Center in Lewiston, Maine. But on Friday morning, the center announced without explanation that it was canceling the event. Event organizers quickly regrouped and moved the event to the nearby Martindale Country Club in Auburn, Maine. Shortly thereafter, the club canceled the event as well.

Despite the cancellations, it seems like the event will go forward on Friday night. Malkin retweeted congressional candidate Adrienne Bennett on Friday afternoon, who claimed that another venue has been secured for Friday evening.

Maine establishments are receiving threatening phone calls, @SteveCollinsSJ – so I’m not sure you want those callers speaking on behalf of Mainers. A new venue has been secured and the speech will go on. @michellemalkin and Free Speech are welcome in #Maine #mepolitics https://t.co/pCoJQY1l4F — Adrienne Bennett (@AdrienneMaine) January 17, 2020

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.