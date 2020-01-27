Mizzou Forces Students to Download Tracking App so Faculty Can Monitor Locations

The University of Missouri (Mizzou) is forcing students to download a tracking app to their cellphones so that university officials can keep track of which students attend class, and which ones do not. Mizzou officials claim that they are tracking students for their own good.

Students that are new to Mizzou’s campus this semester are required to participate in a tracking program that allows university officials to monitor their class attendance, according to a report by the Kansas City Star.

The report added that the tracking initiative is part of a test pilot for an app called Spotter or SpotterEdu that was developed by a former Mizzou basketball coach, and that the students forced to participate in the tracking are those enrolled in courses taught by faculty who have volunteered to have their classes be part of the program.

These students, the report adds, will not be given a choice to opt out of the tracking program.

According to Mizzou’s Vice Provost for Undergraduate Studies, Jim Spain, students are mandated to participate in the tracking. Spain added that university officials will even work with students who don’t have phones so that they can still be tracked.

“A student will have to participate in the recording of attendance,” Spain told Kansas City Star.

Kansas City Star noted that the new tracking initiative is actually an expansion of what has already been going on for the past four years in Mizzou’s athletic department — which has been using the app to track all freshmen athletes, as well as any athlete that is in academic trouble.

The app “works using short-range phone sensors and campus-wide WiFi networks. The university can tell when a student crosses a classroom threshold to enter or leave as the cellphone pings off of a beacon stashed in the room. The app notifies students that they are not in class, in case they are there and forgot to turn on their Bluetooth setting,” reports Kansas City Star.

“It’s the way of leveraging technology to provide us with timely information,” added Spain, who also claimed that the tracking app is also beneficial for students to improve their academic performance.

“It has been proven that class attendance and student success are linked,” said Spain.

Mizzou is not the only university to track its students. In November, Breitbart News reported that Virginia Commonwealth University was tracking students’ classroom attendance using WiFi and BlueTooth technology.

