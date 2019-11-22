VCU to Track Student Attendance Using WiFi Monitoring

Virginia Commonwealth University announced this month that it will be tracking student attendance by monitoring when they connect to the campus WiFi service.

According to a report by The College Fix, VCU has announced that they plan to track student attendance by monitoring when and where they log into the campus WiFi system.

The system, which is called VCU Ram Attend, will log each time that a student connects to the WiFi access point closest to their classroom.

On the website for the new system, VCU claims that they “value the privacy” of their students. The system, VCU claims, will only log student WiFi connections when they are near classroom access points. Additionally, monitoring will only occur while classes are in session.