Michigan State Launches ‘Undocumented’ Website with Goal to ‘Reduce Apprehension’ of Illegals

Michigan State University (MSU) has launched a website for “undocumented” students. One of the website’s goals is to reduce “apprehension” via MSU resources.

A new website dedicated to “undocumented students, refugees, and recipients of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program” was launched by Michigan State University’s Office for Inclusion and Intercultural Initiatives on January 24, according to a report by the Morning Watch.

Senior Advisor to the President for Diversity and Director of the Office for Inclusion and Intercultural Initiatives Paulette Granberry Russell said that the website reflects the school’s “policy of nondiscrimination and commitment” toward current and future MSU students, “regardless of immigration status,” according to an announcement obtained by the Morning Watch.

The report noted that the announcement cites MSU’s anti-discrimination policy as further justification.

“The website reflects our policy of non-discrimination and commitment to current and prospective students who, regardless of immigration status are, or aspire to be Spartans,” reads the statement.

The announcement goes on to suggest that school officials recognize that those on campus with “mixed-immigration status” may need assistance with navigating “support services to address their unique needs,” one of which apparently includes “reduc[ing] apprehension.”

“MSU recognizes that students, staff and faculty with mixed-immigration status often face barriers and challenges as they navigate campus policies requiring support services to address their unique needs,” states the announcement.

“Our goal is to reduce apprehension, confusion, and make more transparent our resources for those who lives, learn and work at Michigan State or desire admission to MSU,” the statement adds.

The report adds that a “Frequently Asked Questions” (FAQ) section of the website informs MSU students that they are eligible to the school’s resources “regardless of immigration status.”

“Further, according to an FAQ response, undocumented students can qualify for in-state tuition, depending on certain MSU criteria,” reports the Morning Watch.

Moreover, the FAQ section of the website provides several answers to different questions relating to illegal immigrants on campus, the resources for which they are eligible, as well as more information regarding under which situations the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) would come to campus.

“To assist, multiple units across campus are working together to increase institutional support for these students as well as provide training and advising related to admissions, financial aid, and residency reclassification,” states MSU’s new website.

Sam Larey, the president of Turning Point USA at MSU told the Morning Watch, “I am sickened to my stomach that my money is going to the education of those who broke the law.”

“By aiding undocumented aliens, we spit in the face of immigrants who followed our laws,” added Larey.

