Claremont Colleges Cancels Blacks-Only LGBT Event

The Claremont Colleges consortium announced this week that it is canceling a mixer open only to black “queer, trans, & intersex” students after criticism from campus watchdog group, the College Fix.

According to a report by The College Fix, the Claremont Colleges consortium announced this week that it is canceling the “BlaQ Mixer” that was designed for “black queer, trans, & intersex students, staff & faculty.” The event, which was organized by the Claremont Colleges consortium’s Queer Resource Center and planned to take place on the campus of Pomona College, was canceled after campus watchdog group the College Fix asked the college if the event was a violation of federal civil rights law.

Title VI regulations, which ensure equality on campus, apply to all campuses that receive federal funding. Legal analysts, including those at the Department of Education, have argued that nearly all universities and colleges must follow Title VI regulations due to their use of federal funds.

The Department of Education declares unambiguously that Title VI is applicable to virtually every institution of higher education in the country. “In the education arena, Title VI’s protection applies to all…colleges and universities—public or private—that receive federal financial assistance,” the department states, adding that the provision “extends to all aspects of these institutions’ programs and activities.” The Claremont Colleges all accept federal aid as a form of tuition payment.

The “BlaQ Mixer,” which was described as a “closed event,” was taken down this week after the consortium began to receive inquiries about the legality of such an event. By Tuesday, campus websites and social media profiles had been updated. The description for the event now makes it clear that all members of the Claremont Colleges consortium are welcome.

The Claremont Colleges are a consortium of seven private colleges in Claremont, California. The consortium includes Pomona College, Scripps College, Claremont McKenna College, Harvey Mudd College, and Pitzer College. The colleges are located on adjoining campuses stretching across a square mile in Claremont.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.