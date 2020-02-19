Ohio State Students Crowdfund Event with Dominatrix ‘Orgasm Coach’ During ‘Sex Week’

Students at the Ohio State University raised money to host an event with a dominatrix that also functions as an “orgasm coach.” The event took place during a”Sex Week” program that takes place on campus each year.

According to a report by the College Fix, students at the Ohio State University hosted an “orgasm coach” during a week-long programming event focused on sex that took place last week. The annual event, which is called “Sex Week,” featured various workshops that focus on sex-related issues.

One event that took place as part of the program, entitled “Sex Toys 101,” included an educational lesson from a local sex shop on different sex toys. “Do you ever wonder about the many types of sex toys the world has to offer? Lucky for you, Columbus’ local female-owned sex shop, The Garden, is ready to educate you about all of the different sex toys that can enhance or revolutionize your sexual experience, with or without partners,” the event description reads.

One event during “Sex Week” was hosted by a local dominatrix who also markets herself as an “orgasm coach.” Abby Rinderle, a student that helped to organize the “Sex Week” programming, claimed that most of the funding for the various workshops came from donations.

“The vast majority came from crowd funding. A small proportion came from restaurant fundraisers, where OSU has a list of restaurants that will allow any student organization to get a certain percent of profits from sales accompanied by a flyer for the organization in a given night,” Rinderle said.

Like most programs that take place on an American campus, “Sex Week” had a progressive focus. The Ohio State University website noted that many of the programs would focus on social justice topics.

“[Our mission is] to educate our community about sexual health in all its forms. We believe that realistic sexual health is interdisciplinary, and includes non-traditional topics like LGBTQ sex ed, healthy masculinity, gender equality, and reproductive rights,” the website for Ohio State Sex Week reads. “We aim to connect to our peers through dynamic, comprehensive activities that are geared towards the needs of our community.”