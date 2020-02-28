Watch: Masked Syracuse U. Student Block Traffic During Protest

A series of videos were published online this week showing masked students at Syracuse University blocking traffic to bring attention to a series of alleged racial incidents that have taken place on campus.

According to a report by Campus Reform, students at Syracuse University took to the streets on Wednesday to protest over alleged mishandling of a series of reported racist incidents that took place on campus.

The student protests created a list of demands for university officials. Initially, the students called for resignations from top university administrators and two top leaders of the Syracuse campus police. Now, the students have 34 demands for the university. One of the demands would require the university dedicate $1 million to the creation of a curriculum that is dedicated to “anti-racism.” The students have also demanded the right to choose roommates based on race.

A series of videos posted to Twitter on Wednesday shows hundreds of masked student protesters standing in the street to block traffic. As they blocked traffic the students chanted, “SU puts the ‘S’ in White Supremacy.”

Protestors at @SyracuseU blocking the intersection of Waverly and Crouse chanting phrases like “SU puts the ‘S’ in White Supremacy.” @CNYCentral pic.twitter.com/YHhzcu9UAd — Tony Black (@tonyblacknews) February 26, 2020

I’m here at the corner of Waverly and Crouse Avenues where #NotAgainSU is protesting and blocking off the intersection. #BDJ3643 pic.twitter.com/YT9jKjXtDo — Anthony Tartaglione (@ajtartaglioneSU) February 26, 2020

The #notagainSU protest at @SyracuseU are continuing into the night. They're planted at S. Crouse and Waverly Avenue. Cops have blocked off the streets. pic.twitter.com/3IqNQhlVzF — Katrina Tulloch (@katrinatulloch) February 26, 2020

In a statement, Syracuse University said that they met with students during the evening prior to the protests. The university claims that the students refused to reach an agreement with administrators.

“To be clear: A meeting for 4 p.m. today was never agreed to, scheduled or confirmed. We do, however, hope to continue dialogue with our students, which is why we participated in a two-and-a-half-hour meeting last night with the student protestors to establish parameters that would productively guide our continued engagement,” the university said in a statement on the protest. “Unfortunately, we were unable to reach agreement around terms.”

This isn’t the first time that leftist student protesters have blocked traffic to bring attention to their cause. In September 2017, Breitbart News reported that 31 professors at Harvard University were arrested during a traffic-blocking protest held in response to President Trump’s decision to repeal DACA. Breitbart News reported in August 2019 that approximately 100 anti-ICE protesters were arrested during a traffic-blocking demonstration that took place in New York City.

Recently, Syracuse University suspended 30 student protesters, but it hasn’t appeared to slow down the pace of leftist activism on campus.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates to this story.