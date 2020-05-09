Paul Gosar Urges AG William Barr to Investigate Facebook’s Censorship of Laura Loomer

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) has written a letter to Attorney General William Barr calling on him to investigate Facebook for falsely labeling conservative influencers as “dangerous individuals,” and for making vast, undisclosed in-kind campaign contributions by censoring the political opponents of Democrats.

The letter highlights the cases of Republican congressional primary candidate Laura Loomer and the popular YouTuber Paul Joseph Watson.

Carr wrote: “In the case of one person, Laura Loomer, all she has done is been an outspoken advocate for America First public policy, shared her concerns as a Jewish woman about threats from anti-Semites, and publicly supported President Trump”

“In return, Facebook classified her as “dangerous” and banned her from its platform. As noted, she was not given a hearing, or any option to defend herself, before being defamed and libeled.”

“Similar to Loomer, Paul Joseph Watson was deemed “dangerous” and de-platformed. He never had a trial. Was never able to defend himself. Never met his accusers or was provided with a shred of evidence. As he wrote earlier this year: ‘I have never advocated violence and I have never advocated ‘hate’ against any individual or group. The establishment is putting me in the same category as human traffickers, serial killers, and terrorists.'”

Facebook’s “dangerous individuals and organizations” policy bans organizations and individuals that “proclaim a violent mission or are engaged in violence,” including terrorist activity, organized hate, mass murder, human trafficking, and organized violence or criminal activity.

The letter also highlights the political impact on Loomer, who is running for office as a Republican primary contender in Florida’s 21st district.

“Facebook is in essence preventing Loomer from using that platform to speak to potential voters, to raise money, and in effect, Facebook is supporting her opponent. This is a campaign contribution that has not been reported and the value of which far exceeds the campaign limitations.”

“We ask that you investigate this matter on behalf of the American people who should not have views censored by corporate entities or have corporations engage in illegal campaign assistance and in-kind contributions.”

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.