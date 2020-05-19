Notre Dame to Reopen Campus in August, End Fall Semester Early

The University of Notre Dame announced on Monday that the fall semester will begin on campus on August 10 and conclude before Thanksgiving. The university claims that it will utilize contact tracing, social distancing rules, and mask requirements to mitigate the spread of the Chinese virus on campus.

According to a press release, the University of Notre Dame will begin the fall semester on campus on August 10. The fall term, which will conclude before Thanksgiving, will forego the traditional fall break that occurs in October to expedite the semester.

The press release notes that the university will utilize a variety of precautionary tools including contact tracing, quarantine protocols, and mask requirements. Additionally, the university suggested that it will conduct “enhanced” campus cleanings.

“By far the most complex challenge before us is the return of our students to campus for the resumption of classes in the fall semester,” Notre Dame President Fr. John Jenkins wrote in a statement. “Bringing our students back is in effect assembling a small city of people from many parts of the nation and the world, who may bring with them pathogens to which they have been exposed. We recognize the challenge, but we believe it is one we can meet.”

“As we adapt to the new normal brought on by the coronavirus, we will do everything we can to provide you with a safe learning, research and working environment,” Father Jenkins added.

Purdue University, North Carolina State, Brown University, and Michigan State have also announced plans to reopen their campus for the fall semester.

Breitbart News reported last week that the California State University system will keep its 23 campuses closed for the fall semester. “Our university, when open without restrictions and fully in person, as is the traditional norm of the past, is a place where over 500,000 people come together in close and vibrant proximity with each other on a daily basis,” Cal State Chancellor Timothy P. White said. “That approach, sadly, just isn’t in the cards now.”

Breitbart News reported in April that Boston University may keep its campus closed for the remainder of the calendar year.

