YouAintBlack and #JoeBidenIsARacist Trending on Twitter

#YouAintBlack and #JoeBidenIsARacist both became national trending hashtags on Twitter in the wake of the presumptive Democrat nominee’s disastrous interview on The Breakfast Club, in which he said blacks who consider supporting Donald Trump “ain’t black.”

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Donald Trump, then you ain’t black,” said Biden, in response to one of the radio show host’s questions.

Joe Biden's message to Black Americans: #YouAintBlack if you don't vote for me pic.twitter.com/Ky9hncrKYn — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) May 22, 2020

The racist remark from the Democrat presidential candidate generated a tidal wave of outrage on social media, which is still ongoing.

I just hate that if Joe Biden now picks a Black woman as his VP, she's going to only be viewed as the person who has to clean up his racist mess along the campaign trail. I almost don't wish this on Stacey Abrams or Kamala Harris to be honest. #YouAintBlack — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) May 22, 2020

Senator @JoeBiden: -Authored the Crime Bill of 94

-Voted against forcing white kids to bus with black kids.

-Was so pro-segregation, he stated that forced integration was “the most racist concept you can come up with” But if you’re educated and know all of this, #YouAintBlack — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) May 22, 2020

Thank you @KamalaHarris for being the first to warn us about Joe Biden's racist proclivities and, at best, insensitivity when he discusses such emotionally-laden issues.

Our nation owes a debt to you.#JoeBidenIsARacist #youaintblack — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) May 22, 2020

The same man who told us a Republican would put all Black Americans “back in chains” in 2012 is telling us “#YouAintBlack” if we don’t let him chain us up in 2020? Sorry, @JoeBiden, but my Black ass isn’t falling for it. — RAM (Richard Armande Mills) (@RAMRANTS) May 22, 2020

I don't know about you guys, but I'm super excited to see people who have called Trump racist for years with ZERO evidence defend Joe Biden's #YouAintBlack comment today. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 22, 2020

Today, @JoeBiden had the audacity to tell a Black man, " "If you have a problem figuring out whether you're for me or Trump — then you ain't black!" Well, sir, I am a Black man & here is my response #JoeBiden #youaintBlack #BlackTwitter #AACONS #bcot https://t.co/t17D9Mpacl — Allen West (@AllenWest) May 22, 2020

I’ve been black all my life. But I’ve never been anyone’s property, especially not @JoeBiden. You’re not entitled to black support, Joe. You haven’t even earned it. pic.twitter.com/ZcqKC0dMak — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) May 22, 2020

Biden’s remark has also left him vulnerable to criticism from left-wingers, many of whom have never been the strongest supporters of the former Vice President. Many Democrats and left-wingers, particularly former supporters of Bernie Sanders, added their voices to the chorus against the candidate, agreeing that #JoeBidenIsARacist.

I swear to god, when Joe Biden loses I BET NOT hear anyone blame Bernie supporters or young people. This man is tanking his own campaign! It’s no one fault but HIS, the @DNC & his teams fault. NOT NO ONE ELSES! Y’all hear me? #JoeBidenIsARacist — Ja'Mal Green (@JaymalGreen) May 22, 2020

I'm all for getting Trump out of office, but the problem with "Vote Blue No Matter Who" is that this tells Joe Biden that he no longer has to work for your vote. He can just focus of appeasing corporate donors while making racist remarks. #YouAintBlack #JoeBidenIsARacist — Albert Lee For Congress 🌹 (@AlbertLee2020) May 22, 2020

#JoeBidenIsARacist and a sexist. I refuse to be forced to vote for either of those senile assholes. There’s got to be another way. #RevolutionNow — De'Adre Aziza (@DeadreAziza) May 22, 2020

This what Joe Biden, a white man running for President, said to Charlamagne – a black host on the radio show The Breakfast Club. It’s time to admit that #JoeBidenIsARacist, and we shouldn’t be replacing one racist with another one. #YouAintBlack pic.twitter.com/J3Jc1XsZ2L — Salem Snow (@Salem4Congress) May 22, 2020

Joe Biden’s comments demonstrate how Democrats take Black votes for granted. It’s sad how often Democratic candidates become indignant when asked about an actual Black agenda. His response, whatever his intention, was reflective of a broader and deeper problem. — Marc Lamont Hill (@marclamonthill) May 22, 2020

A few liberals and progressives attempted to contain the damage, including Nikole Hannah Jones, the creator of the New York Times’ “1619 project,” a widely criticized, race-baiting projected aimed at “re-examining the history of slavery” in the U.S.

In a now-deleted tweet, Jones said there is a difference between being “politically black and being racially black” — news to most.

This is the Pulitzer Prize-winning @nytimes journalist behind the anti-historical 1619 Project. pic.twitter.com/jy9XQstoeo — Expert Scientist Michael Knowles (@michaeljknowles) May 22, 2020

“Resistance” activist Alex Cole falsely alleged that Trump praises Nazis, and is, therefore, worse than Biden.

I'm sorry but Black people are not going to vote for the person that called Nazi's very fine people. Trump will always have 3% of the black vote no matter what Joe Biden says. Republicans can kiss my black ass vote goodbye forever. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) May 22, 2020

Democrat strategist and Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall also went for the “Trump is worse!” line.

@JoeBiden remarks on @cthagod were wrong, period. But for those that think @realDonaldTrump is better , 3 words for u…

Central Park Five#centralpark5 — Leslie Marshall (@LeslieMarshall) May 22, 2020

Symone D. Sanders, a senior advisor to Biden, said the VP has “spent his career fighting alongside and for the African American community.” According to Sanders’ bio, she is a self-described “rabid feminist” — although a Twitter search shows she has never once mentioned Tara Reade on the platform.

Vice President Biden spent his career fighting alongside and for the African American community. He won his party's nomination by earning every vote and meeting people where they are and that's exactly what he intends to do this November. 1/ — Symone D. Sanders (@SymoneDSanders) May 22, 2020

Are you an insider at Google, Reddit, Facebook, Twitter, or any other tech company who wants to confidentially reveal wrongdoing or political bias at your company? Reach out to Allum Bokhari at his secure email address allumbokhari@protonmail.com.

Allum Bokhari is the senior technology correspondent at Breitbart News.