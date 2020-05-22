#YouAintBlack and #JoeBidenIsARacist Trending on Twitter

Democratic presidential candidate former vice president Joe Biden speaks at the Clark County Democratic Party 'Kick-Off to Caucus 2020' event on Februay 15, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
AP Photo/John Locher
Allum Bokhari

#YouAintBlack and #JoeBidenIsARacist both became national trending hashtags on Twitter in the wake of the presumptive Democrat nominee’s disastrous interview on The Breakfast Club, in which he said blacks who consider supporting Donald Trump “ain’t black.”

“If you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or for Donald Trump, then you ain’t black,” said Biden, in response to one of the radio show host’s questions.

The racist remark from the Democrat presidential candidate generated a tidal wave of outrage on social media, which is still ongoing.

Biden’s remark has also left him vulnerable to criticism from left-wingers, many of whom have never been the strongest supporters of the former Vice President. Many Democrats and left-wingers, particularly former supporters of Bernie Sanders, added their voices to the chorus against the candidate, agreeing that #JoeBidenIsARacist.

A few liberals and progressives attempted to contain the damage, including Nikole Hannah Jones, the creator of the New York Times’ “1619 project,” a widely criticized, race-baiting projected aimed at “re-examining the history of slavery” in the U.S.

In a now-deleted tweet, Jones said there is a difference between being “politically black and being racially black” — news to most.

“Resistance” activist Alex Cole falsely alleged that Trump praises Nazis, and is, therefore, worse than Biden.

Democrat strategist and Fox News contributor Leslie Marshall also went for the “Trump is worse!” line.

Symone D. Sanders, a senior advisor to Biden, said the VP has “spent his career fighting alongside and for the African American community.” According to Sanders’ bio, she is a self-described “rabid feminist” — although a Twitter search shows she has never once mentioned Tara Reade on the platform.

