Professors Around the Country Offer Assistance and Support to Rioters

Professors are offering assistance and support to the rioters and looters that have destroyed small businesses in major cities across the nation. One professor even encouraged rioters to target the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC for destruction.

According to a report by Campus Reform, professors at several universities and colleges are offering support and guidance to the rioters that have caused millions of dollars of damage in major cities around the nation.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on the riots that have occurred over the past week in response to the death of George Floyd, who died during an arrest in Minneapolis on May 25 after a police officer pressed his knee onto Floyd’s neck. Riot protesters have looted businesses in major cities around the country including Minneapolis, New York City, Los Angeles, Atlanta, Chicago, and Portland.

Kitty Eisele, an NPR editor that refers to herself as a Georgetown University professor on social media, subtly suggested that rioters should destroy the Trump International Hotel in Washington DC: “Shame they aren’t noticing the Trump Hotel which costs more and has a more problematic clientele,” Eisele tweeted.

Northwestern University Professor Steven Thrasher argued last week during an NPR interview that the riot protests are a “very proportionate response to what’s happening.”

Tressie McMillan Cottom, an associate professor of sociology at Virginia Commonwealth University, encouraged her peers to obtain their student’s contact information so they could bail them out of jail if they were arrested during a riot.

Ask your students if they will share their info with you so you can bail them out if need be. — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) May 31, 2020

University of Michigan Associate Professor Sarita Schoenebeck responded in agreement with Cottom.

This is a good idea. I emailed a subset of my summer RAs (half of whom are Black or Latinx) my cell phone and availability to help them or their friends if they're in trouble. https://t.co/sy9i1nvuWX — Sarita Schoenebeck (@syardi) June 1, 2020

Breitbart News reported on Monday that University of Alabama at Birmingham Professor Sarah Parcak drafted a guide on how rioters could destroy monuments, in particular , the Washington Monument.

Here’s a rough schematic. I note this is experimental archaeology in action! Just my professional Hot Take and you may need more people, longer rope, etc. everything depends on monument size. pic.twitter.com/lzl55CSPNt — Sarah Parcak (@indyfromspace) June 1, 2020

