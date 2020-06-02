Liberty University: Zero Coronavirus Cases After Much-Criticized March Reopening

Liberty University announced this week that it had zero Chinese virus cases on campus during the spring semester. The university was criticized by mainstream media outlets over its decision to reopen the campus open in March at the outset of the outbreak. University President Jerry Falwell Jr. wrote in a letter to students, ““We are thankful to God that nobody who lived in a campus residence hall or who worked in a campus office tested positive for the virus.”

According to a report by the College Fix, Liberty University reported zero cases of the Chinese virus despite criticism that the university prematurely reopened their campus to students in March when they returned from spring break. At the same time, most universities and colleges around the nation had already decided to suspend campus operations to mitigate the spread of the virus.

But this week, Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. told students that no students or staff contracted the Chinese virus during the spring semester.

“We are thankful to God that nobody who lived in a campus residence hall or who worked in a campus office tested positive for the virus,” Falwell said in a message to students. “No positive COVID-19 test anywhere in our region was linked to Liberty students who returned to their dorm rooms after Spring Break.”

“The only COVID cases in the university community were employees working from home or offices off-campus and their infections were all traced to contacts in the local community with persons infected with COVID who were not related to Liberty,” Falwell added.

During an interview on Fox News, Falwell Jr. said that their approach to the Chinese virus crisis should be a “model” for other universities. Student Carter Chapman argues that the university was able to maintain standard campus operations by restricting large gathering and access to common areas.

“All classes were moved online and all university buildings were open but were restricted to ten people at a time,” said Chapman. “There were no places to sit and relax as all tables, chairs and booths were taped off and closed due to the virus.”

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more campus updates.