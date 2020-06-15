U. of Wisconsin System Will Reopen All 26 Campuses for Fall Semester

The University of Wisconsin announced on Sunday that it will reopen its 26 campuses for the fall semester. American universities and colleges were forced to close in March at the outset of the Chinese virus pandemic.

According to a local news report, the University of Wisconsin will reopen its campuses for the upcoming fall semester. The University of Wisconsin system includes 26 campuses across the state of Wisconsin. Over 30,000 undergraduates and 14,000 postgraduates comprise the system’s large student body.

University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross announced in a statement on Sunday that it is reopening campuses to satisfy the students’ desire for the campus experience.

“We are preparing an environment that reduces risk so that students, faculty, and staff can return to campus in person this fall,” Cross said. “We know the on-campus experience is what our students want.

Cross noted that the university system will adopt various measures to mitigate the spread of the virus amongst students. These measures may significantly alter the student experience.

“At the same time, we must all recognize that our universities will be different this fall than what we’re used to and there will be campus-based decisions on how to best address particular issues. But students will be back on campus this fall.”

Breitbart News reported in May that the University of California system will only partially reopen for the fall semester. UC San Diego announced that they would utilize rapid testing, social distancing, and isolation housing to prevent the spread of the virus when their campus reopens in the fall.

Other universities have opted to keep their course offerings online for the fall semester. The California State University system announced in May that it will keep its 23 campuses closed for the remainder of the calendar year. The 500,000 students that comprise the system will return to campus at the beginning of 2020.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more updates on this story.