Michigan State Research VP Stephen Hsu Resigns After Pressure over Research on Intelligence

Michigan State University Vice President for Research and Innovations Stephen Hsu was forced to resign this week over his research on intelligence. Over 800 faculty members and students signed a petition that called on the university to remove Hsu from his position over his research. Although Hsu has been forced out of his VP position, he remains a member of the Michigan State faculty.

According to a local news report, Michigan State University Vice President Stephen Hsu announced his resignation on Saturday in response to a campaign by students and faculty for his removal.

Breitbart News reported last week that faculty circulated a petition that argued that Hsu’s research on the alleged biological basis for intelligence made him unfit for a leadership position.

Prior to his resignation, Hsu argued that the campaign for his removal was reflective of the growing threat to academic freedom at American universities and colleges.

“The Twitter mobs want to suppress scientific work that they find objectionable. What is really at stake: academic freedom, open discussion of important ideas, scientific inquiry. All are imperiled and all must be defended,” Hsu wrote.

In a tweet posted over the weekend, Hsu explained that he is reluctantly resigned from his position at the request of the university’s president. Hsu noted that he will return to a standard faculty position.

Background on my resignation as SVP at MSU. Links to support letters, petition, responses to twitter accusations, and excerpts from some emails I received. Just spent a lovely afternoon with Corey and his family, at the lake.

In a statement, Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley Jr. offered a weak defense of the “exchange of ideas” before suggesting that Hsu was removed to demonstrate the university’s commitment to complying with the demands of faculty and students.

I believe this is what is best for our university to continue our progress forward. The exchange of ideas is essential to higher education, and I fully support our faculty and their academic freedom to address the most difficult and controversial issues. But when senior administrators at MSU choose to speak out on any issue, they are viewed as speaking for the university as a whole. Their statements should not leave any room for doubt about their, or our, commitment to the success of faculty, staff and students.

