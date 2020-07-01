Ohio State Students, Staff Required to Wear Masks, Sign Coronavirus Pledge

Students and staff at the Ohio State University will now be required to wear masks as well as sign a pledge regarding their involvement in stopping the further spread of the Chinese virus. Anyone who refuses to comply with the new guidelines will face “accountability measures,” according to the school.

Life will be different for students and staff at Ohio State when they return to campus this fall, according to recent guidelines released published on the university’s website.

“A pledge will be required for members of the campus community, including students, faculty, staff, administrators and visitors, to affirm their understanding of what is needed to help fight the spread of the virus and their intention to do their part,” said Ohio State.

“Accountability measures will be in place for those who refuse to abide by required health and safety guidelines,” the university added.

Based on the recommendations of the Safe Campus and Scientific Advisory subgroup, all indoor areas will be considered “mask zones,” unless otherwise marked.

The school added that face masks must be worn while inside, such as in common areas, classrooms, conference rooms, hallways, buses, and shared vehicles.

Some exceptions will include while students are dining, as well as some athletic and performance settings on campus.

“Exceptions would include a limited number of classes specified in the classroom recommendations and designate dining areas (masks would be required when moving around dining areas),” added the university.

Students and staff are also asked to maintain a minimum of a six-foot distance from one another on campus.

“As we gradually return to our campuses, every Buckeye plays an important part in taking care of each other,” said Ohio State. “Because when Buckeyes are safe and healthy, we can stay focused on our endeavors — and on improving lives.”

“Every individual has a role in keeping the community safe, and the university expects faculty, staff and students to model healthy behaviors,” the school added.

Ohio State University will also distribute a complimentary package that includes face masks hand sanitizer, and a thermometer to students and staff before the start of the fall semester.

