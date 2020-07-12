Apple Closes Many Retail Stores Back Down

Tech giant Apple has reclosed 11 of its stores in Southern California, Maryland, Ohio, and Tennessee due to local increases in Wuhan coronavirus infections. This makes a total of 91 American stores that have been closed back down after opening.

9to5Mac reports that tech giant Apple has chosen to close 11 of its retail stores in the United States due to local increases in Wuhan coronavirus infections. The latest round of closing has resulted in 91 total U.S. Apple locations being reclosed due to the coronavirus.

Apple recently reclosed all of its stores in the Greater Melbourne area in Australia as Victoria reimposed lockdown measures. In the U.S., stores in August, Georgia, and Fresno, California will be reclosed effective July 8.

This pattern of opening and reclosing is expected to continue as coronavirus outbreaks continue across the country. 9to5Mac reports that the following Apple store locations will be closed due to the ongoing pandemic:

California Brea Mall (Brea)

South Coast Plaza (Costa Mesa)

Irvine Spectrum Center (Irvine)

Mission Viejo (Mission Viejo)

Fashion Island (Newport Beach)

El Paseo Village (Palm Desert)

State Street (Santa Barbara)

Promenade Temecula (Temecula) Maryland Columbia (Columbia) Ohio Kenwood Towne Centre (Cincinnati) Tennessee CoolSprings Galleria (Franklin)

Breitbart News reported in March of this year that Apple had re-opened all of its stores in China.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com