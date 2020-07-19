UConn Student Government Leaders Resign Because They Are White

The president and vice president of the UConn student government resigned this month on the basis of their skin color. Vice President Alex Ose said that she stepped down to make room for “black, indigenous, and people of color” to step into leadership roles.

According to a report by the College Fix, two leaders of the UConn student government resigned so that their positions could be filled by minority students.

“I feel that it is my duty to step down from my position to make space for BIPOC (black, indigineous and people of color) voices to truly rise and be heard. It is my responsibility to make space, not to create an echo,” student VP Alex Ose said.

Ose even encouraged her peers to follow her lead. She suggested that every white member of the student government should step down so that their position could be filled by a minority student.

“I am asking all members of USG to truly consider their intent in holding their positions, and to urge everyone to truly think if they are making space for the voices that need to be heard right now,” Ose added. “I call upon the senators and executive board to consider also stepping down to make space for BIPOC voices.”

University of Connecticut Student Government President Joshua Crow also stepped down in July. Crow suggested that his decision to step down would provide a platform for “marginalized” groups.

“It is important in this time to ensure that marginalized groups have the platforms they need,” Crow wrote in a statement. “It is my hope that my stepping aside facilitates this.”

Confusingly, Crow’s replacement, Will Schad, is also a white male. Schad, however, claims that he will only serve in an interim capacity. Schad said that he will immediately schedule elections so that students can vote on new leaders.

