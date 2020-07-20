Exclusive — Mike Pence on Big Tech Censorship: ‘We Got to Call Them Out’

ONALASKA, Wisconsin —Vice President Mike Pence told Breitbart News exclusively on Friday that Republicans and supporters of President Donald Trump should call out powerful Silicon Valley technology companies for censoring conservatives.

“I think we got to call them out. We got to hold them accountable every time there is an indication of censorship,” Pence said during the interview aboard Air Force Two while returning from a campaign trip in Wisconsin.

Big Tech companies such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google continue to censor conservatives and the president’s supporters on their social media platforms and search results.

Publicly shaming tech companies, Pence said, is a key weapon in the fight against censorship.

“These platforms are now a part of the national debate, and it’s absolutely essential that they respect freedom of speech of every American,” Pence said.

Privacy and free speech advocates continue to warn about the power that Google has to suppress President Trump’s message with search algorithms on its search engine and YouTube.

“We’ve made it clear we’re going to watch it closely,” Pence said.

Dr. Robert Epstein, the senior research psychologist at the American Institute for Behavioral Research and Technology warned in a recent interview with Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow on Breitbart News Daily that Google could shift voting by ten percent in the election.

But Pence said Trump’s message continues to resonate across the country despite attempts to censor the president and his supporters.

“Abraham Lincoln said, ‘Give the people the facts, and the Republic will be saved,'” Pence said. “We’re going to keep putting the message out.”