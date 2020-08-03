Arizona State Publishes ‘Black Male Privilege’ Guide

Arizona State University published a “Black Male Privilege Checklist” that details the ways in which black men hold “privilege” over black women in American society. The list includes a variety of claims ranging from gender-based hairstyle challenges to the “gender pay gap” for professional athletes.

According to a report by Campus Reform, Arizona State University has published a “Black Male Privilege Checklist” that aims to highlight the various ways that black men allegedly experience privilege over black women in American society.

The list argues that black men are privileged because they are likely to learn about male black leaders when they study the Civil Rights and black power movements. Moreover, the list claims that black men are privileged because many prominent black commentators are men.

A portion of the list reads:

I don’t have to choose my race over my sex in political matters. When I read African American History textbooks, I will learn mainly about black men. When I learn about the Civil Rights Movement & the Black Power Movements, most of the leaders that I will learn about will be black men.

Another section of the list focuses on “sex & sexuality.” Many of the entries focus on standards in mainstream pornography:

I can purchase pornography that typically shows men defile women by the common practice of the “money shot.” I can believe that causing pain during sex is connected with a woman’s pleasure without ever asking her.

The list also includes entries on sports and athletics. “In school, girls are cheerleaders for male athletes, but there is no such role for males to cheerlead for women athletes,” the list reads.

