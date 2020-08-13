Former Kamala Harris Press Secretary Nick Pacilio Works for Twitter

Nick Pacilio, the former press secretary to Kamala Harris, recently chosen as former Vice President Joe Biden’s running mate, works at Twitter in a communications role where he could be part of the decision-making process when censoring tweets by President Donald Trump. Pacilio has been with Twitter since 2014 per his Linkedin profile.

In a recent article, National Review reporter David Harsanyi noted that Nick Pacilio, Kamala Harris’ former press secretary, works in a communications role at Twitter. Pacilio’s hiring was first noticed when he tweeted about the removal of a tweet posted by the official account of President Trump’s re-election campaign. Although Pacilio was initially thought to be a recent hire by Twitter, his Linkedin profile reveals he was actually hired in 2014.

The original Tweet from @TeamTrump is in violation of the Twitter Rules on COVID-19 misinformation, and we've required removal. https://t.co/fDPcEa9hRe — Nick Pacilio (@NickPacilio) August 5, 2020

Federalist co-founder Sean Davis tweeted that Pacilio was hired to police President Trump’s tweets:

Twitter hired Kamala Harris’s press secretary to decide what the President of the United States is allowed to say on Twitter. https://t.co/mU4uHWAcfT — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) August 6, 2020

Harsanyi notes in his article that Twitter alleges that Pacilio is not involved directly in the decisions to remove tweets from the President and his team, but Pacilio’s tweets about the removal of a tweet by the President’s re-election campaign do seem to imply he at the very least has knowledge of the reasoning for the removal.

Twitter VP of Communications Brandon Borrman took to the platform with the following message: “Just to make this clear, spokespeople at Twitter don’t make enforcement decisions. They aren’t involved in the review process. They share the decisions with the public and answer questions.”

Just to make this clear, spokespeople at Twitter don't make enforcement decisions. They aren't involved in the review process. They share the decisions with the public and answer questions. — Brandon (@bborrman) August 12, 2020

Harsanyi questions whether people would have such little issue with the hiring of a conservative to police a Democrats tweets, writing: “But could you imagine what the nightly reaction on CNN and MSNBC would be if Mike Pence’s former spokesperson was seen censoring Joe Biden’s tweets during a presidential election? I have no doubt Democrats would be calling for congressional hearings.”

Harsanyi notes that Sarah Isgur, the former spokeswoman for Jeff Sessions, faced intense scrutiny when hired by CNN with the newsroom, which employs former Obama official Jim Sciutto, feeling “demoralized” by her hiring at the company. Harsanyi notes: “Conservatives, and it’s probably fair to say that Isgur is a pretty moderate one, aren’t welcome in mainstream journalism.”

Read the full article in the National Review here.

Correction: This article as published stated that Nick Pacilio was recently hired by Twitter. In fact, per his Linkedin profile, he has been with the company since 2014.

