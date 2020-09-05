Students for Life Paint ‘Black Preborn Lives Matter’ on Baltimore Street

Pro-life organization Students for Life of America (SFLA) and The Frederick Douglass Foundation (FDF) teamed up on Saturday morning to paint the phrase “Black Preborn Lives Matter” on the 300 block of North Howard Street in Baltimore, Maryland, in front of a Planned Parenthood abortion mill.

The groups requested permission from Baltimore Mayor Bernard Young (D) to paint their message after the mayor had allowed other groups to paint their political expression on other city streets, according to a statement by SFLA.

Student for Life and Frederick Douglass Foundation joined with local Baltimore pro-life activists outside the Planned Parenthood to paint on the street early this morning! #BlackPrebornLivesMatter Visit https://t.co/Wn7BiaMXAH to learn more. pic.twitter.com/MX3482Tq52 — studentsforlife (@StudentsforLife) September 5, 2020

In their letter to Mayor Young, the pro-life organization affirmed that “Black Lives do matter, born and preborn, as too many people are lost in America today from causes that should be addressed and prevented for their disproportionate impact on minority communities.”

“Your decision to allow private citizens to paint additional messages such as ‘Defund the Police’ and ‘Black Trans Lives Matter’ and to intervene on behalf of a public display of another’s speech indicates that public areas are now an open forum for free speech,” the statement continued. “You are not permitted to discriminate on the basis of viewpoint in making determinations relating to public assemblies in public fora.”

“The message of the preborn will not be silenced,” they added.

After being granted permission by the mayor, SFLA and FDF were joined by local Baltimore pro-life activists in the painting their message on Saturday morning.

“The effort comes at a time in which Planned Parenthood’s racist past and present are making headlines,” said SFLA in its statement. “Even Planned Parenthood past and present employees acknowledge the racist roots and history of the nation’s No. 1 abortion vendor, which seems to be impacting their current working environment.”

“Consider that though only 13 percent of the female population, African American women make up 38 percent of all reported abortions,” they added. “Perhaps that is because 4 out of 5 Planned Parenthood vendors are within walking distance of minority-dense neighborhoods, according to a Supreme Court amicus brief.”

Last month, two pro-life students were arrested after chalking “Black Preborn Lives Matter” in front of a Planned Parenthood abortion facility in Washington, D.C.

After the arrest, SFLA president Kristan Hawkins said in a statement that the message censored in Washington D.C. that day would soon be displayed across the country.

“What you didn’t see today on the city’s streets will be coming to billboards across the country, because BLACK PREBORN LIVES MATTER, and we will not be silent,” said Hawkins. “Viewpoint discrimination is not constitutional, and we will take this to court if necessary.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.