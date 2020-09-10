U. of Michigan Dearborn ‘Sincerely Regrets’ ‘Non-POC’ and ‘BIPOC’ Events

The University of Michigan Dearborn, which hosted two racially segregated events on Tuesday — one for “non-POC,” and another for BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, and People Of Color) students — says that it “sincerely regrets” having done so, adding that future events will be “messaged more accurately.”

“The university will continue to hold conversations and dialogue about race and other issues impacting our region, state, country and world as we have in the past,” said a university spokesperson to Breitbart News. “The discussions will be messaged more accurately and reflective of the inclusive nature of our campus.”

The university fell under scrutiny after hosting two racially segregated events, one for “non-POC” individuals, and another for “BIPOC” students.

While the two events were both racially segregated, social media users took to Twitter to express their dismay primarily over just one of the events — dedicated to the “non-POC” individuals.

“The what???? Excuse me?????” inquired one social media user who shared images of the event description for the “non-POC” event.

The what???? Excuse me????? pic.twitter.com/DtbO0LxjnN — black women matter (@broadwaytail) September 9, 2020

“Segregation hosted by the University of Michigan Dearborn Center for Social Justice & Inclusion. You couldn’t make this up, if you’d gotten the Pulitzer in parody writing,” added another Twitter user.

Segregation hosted by the University of Michigan Dearborn Center for Social Justice & Inclusion. You couldn’t make this up, if you’d gotten the Pulitzer in parody writing. https://t.co/9rmJUaRNVf — Asra Q. Nomani (@AsraNomani) September 9, 2020

“sooo basically the white cafe ? whew the privilege,” said another, failing to mention the “BIPOC” event.

sooo basically the white cafe ? Ὀ whew the privilege https://t.co/bMjrz8pPCW — 👁 (@_jmj444) September 9, 2020

“[White] people wanna be oppressed so bad for whet???? Like its a fad or some shit,” said another.

Yt people wanna be oppressed so bad for whet???? Like its a fad or some shit😭😭😭 https://t.co/0OrXdI2DYl — jiggaman (@jiggyjayy2) September 9, 2020

“@UM_Dearborn y’all are racist as fuck and it shows,” tweeted another.

@UM_Dearborn y’all are racist as fuck and it shows — ☆ﾟ.* braydon ☀️ ONEUS GO 📌 (@sesemoroll) September 10, 2020

“bitch wtf is non-poc?? just say whites only,” said another.

bitch wtf is non-poc?? just say whites only — luca (@daddyarabia411) September 10, 2020

“‘common issues in the non-poc community’ WHAT ISSUES?????” added super high school level dumbass.

"common issues in the non-poc community" WHAT ISSUES????? — super high school level dumbass (@UhOhItsEvie) September 10, 2020

“If they want the klan can they just say that,” said another Twitter user.

If they want the klan can they just say that https://t.co/ICb1vKvGtb — the Kenya Barris Industrial Complex (@tropicoal) September 9, 2020

“UM-Dearborn sincerely regrets the terms used to describe the ‘cafe’ events held on September 8,” said a university spokesperson to Breitbart News. “The terms used to describe these virtual events and the descriptions themselves were not clear and not reflective of the university’s commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”

In response to Breitbart News’ inquiry as to whether participants were screened to ensure they attend the racially appropriate meeting, the university says “the events were never intended to be exclusive or exclusionary for individuals of a certain race” and that “both events were open to all members of the UM-Dearborn campus community.”

The spokesperson added that these events involving race will continue in the future, but will be “messaged more accurately” next time.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.