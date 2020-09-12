Twitter Censors Another Trump Tweet Warning of Voter Fraud

Twitter has censored another tweet from President Donald Trump instructing voters in North Carolina on avoiding losing their votes to fraud.

In a tweet posted earlier today, the President told voters in North Carolina the steps they need to take to make sure their vote is counted.

“NORTH CAROLINA: To make sure your Ballot COUNTS, sign & send it in EARLY,” said President Trump.

“When Polls open, go to your Polling Place to see if it was COUNTED. IF NOT, VOTE! Your signed Ballot will not count because your vote has been posted. Don’t let them illegally take your vote away from you!”

The tweet is now hidden behind a warning message informing Twitter users that “This Tweet violated the Twitter Rules about civic and election integrity.”

NORTH CAROLINA: To make sure your Ballot COUNTS, sign & send it in EARLY. When Polls open, go to your Polling Place to see if it was COUNTED. IF NOT, VOTE! Your signed Ballot will not count because your vote has been posted. Don’t let them illegally take your vote away from you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2020

This is the latest incident in an intensifying campaign of censorship against the President’s account by Twitter, and the second time the platform has censored the President’s tweets regarding voting.

In August, Twitter censored a tweet from the President warning of a “voter security disaster” due to Democrats championing mail drop boxes for voting.

“So now the Democrats are using Mail Drop Boxes, which are a voter security disaster,” said President Trump.

“Among other things, they make it possible for a person to vote multiple times. Also, who controls them, are they placed in Republican or Democrat areas? They are not Covid sanitized. A big fraud!.

Twitter has also censored Trump’s tweets warning rioters that they can expect to be met with force if they continue engaging in lawless behavior.

And last week, the platform announced that it would censor anyone who claimed an “early victory” on election night — a warning shot against Republican voters, who are expected to vote in person in large numbers (in contrast to Democrats, large numbers of whom are voting by mail).

