Report: DOJ Antitrust Lawsuit Against Google Focuses on Search Engine Monopoly

A recent report from Bloomberg claims that Google’s Search product, one of Google’s most profitable businesses, could soon be facing major legal issues as the U.S. government reportedly readies an antitrust lawsuit against the internet giant, accusing it of its massive power to protect and extend its search engine monopoly.

The DOJ has conducted a 14-month investigation and is now reportedly focusing on whether or not Google alters search results to favor its own products and whether it restricts access to users to shut out rivals, according to sources close to the investigation.

Google controls approximately 90 percent of the online search market in the United States, rivals to the company have long claimed that it uses its significant power and influence to shut down competition across the internet. European competition regulators have fine Google billions of euros already for breaking antitrust laws bu U.S. regulators have mostly left the company untouched since a probe by the Federal Trade Commission was closed in early 2013 with no action taken.

Attorney General William Barr is now reportedly on the cusp what could be the largest U.S. monopoly case since the government sued Microsoft Corp. over two decades ago.

Some involved in the case reportedly expect the case to filed as early as this week but the timing may be pushed back by around a week according to sources close to the case. State attorneys general and Justice Department lawyers have allegedly been discussing final preparation for the case this week in Washington.

