Report: U.S. Border Chief Mark Morgan Locked Out of Twitter Account for Border Wall Post

According to the Federalist, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Commissioner Mark Morgan was locked out of his Twitter account for a tweet celebrating the success of the U.S. southern border wall.

A recent report from the Federalist states that Twitter has locked CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan out of his Twitter account for posting a tweet praising the effectiveness of the southern border wall in preventing illegal immigration.

Screenshots shared with the Federalist by Morgan show that Morgan’s account was locked on Wednesday afternoon for violating Twitter’s “hateful conduct” policy after Morgan tweeted about the border wall.

Acting DHS Secretary Ken Cuccinelli commented on the account lock:

(1/2) While @jack was ‘explaining’ Twitter #censorship to the Senate, Twitter was blocking @CBPMarkMorgan! Why? B/c he posted THE TRUTH, that @CBP’s Wall helps stop gang members, murderers, sex predators & drugs from getting into America. The other pics prove @CBPMarkMorgan right pic.twitter.com/5ndjKP1LEK — Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (@HomelandKen) October 29, 2020

(2/2) @CBPMarkMorgan had too much TRUTH for one tweet, so I had to extend this one… pictures of a drug seizure and a double Wall coming right after this one. @jack will only let me put 4 pics on here… — Acting Deputy Secretary Ken Cuccinelli (@HomelandKen) October 29, 2020

The Federalist claims that Twitter explained the ban to Morgan in an email, stating: “You may not promote violence against, threaten, or harass other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

Discussing the account lock, Morgan told the Federalist: “If you look at the tweet in question again, every mile helps us stop gang members, murderers, and pedophiles from entering our country. It’s just a fact.”

“I’m sure somebody on that Twitter team has heard that everyone that illegally enters are just good people looking for a better way of life,” Morgan said. “The American people ultimately don’t get to hear the truth because someone at Twitter, based on their own ideology, pushed a button to prevent the truth from coming out.”

Morgan has previously shared a number of posts highlighting the effectiveness of border patrol and its achievements, some examples can be seen below:

The Federalist notes that while the CBP commissioners tweets were censored for “hateful conduct,” posts from Iran’s Ayatollah Khamenei calling for Israel to be destroyed remain on the platform:

Serious question for @Twitter: Do these tweets from Supreme Leader of Iran @khamenei_ir violate "Twitter Rules about glorifying violence"? pic.twitter.com/oEkCC8UzFV — Ajit Pai (@AjitPaiFCC) May 29, 2020

Breitbart News reached out to Twitter for comment.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or email him at lnolan@breitbart.com