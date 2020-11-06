Twitters Censors Rand Paul Post About Historical Voter Fraud – Then Uncensors It

Twitter censored Sen. Rand Paul’s (R-KY) post about historical voter fraud by claiming the information is either “disputed” or “misleading.” After it was pointed out that Paul was quoting directly from the biography of Kentucky democrat Ed Pritchard, the platform removed its censorship.

As President Donald Trump and other Republicans charge that there remains voter fraud across battleground states such as Pennsylvania during the 2020 presidential election, Paul noted that America had experienced voter fraud in the past.

“KY Dem Ed Pritchard was convicted of voter fraud in 1949 for fraudulently casting 254 votes,” Paul wrote. “His biographer said: ‘the untidy truth was that widespread vote fraud was America’s dirty little secret . . .’ Elections with millions of mail ballots makes fraud more likely not less.”

The Kentucky conservative noted that it was difficult to affect an election via fraud because very few Americans voted by absentee voting.

“The history of voter fraud in absentee voting is long, but it was usually difficult to affect an election because less than 1% voted absentee. Policing postmarks, signatures, and fraud is now overwhelming because half the electorate votes by mail,” he added.

However, after Paul wrote his tweet, it appears that Twitter censored Paul’s message by claiming that the information is “disputed” or might be “misleading.”

Despite Twitter’s contention that the information was misleading or disputed, Paul quoted the information straight from the biography of Edward Prichard.

Now, it appears that Twitter removed the “misleading” or “disputed” label for Paul’s message.

Twitter’s censorship of Paul arises as the social media giant has censored President Donald Trump six times over the last 24 hours.

Breitbart News’ Lucas Nolan wrote:

Over the past 24 hours, social media platform Twitter has censored six of the President’s latest posts, and will likely censor more as the President raises doubts over voter fraud. Just yesterday Breitbart News reported that of President Trump’s 22 posts on Facebook and Twitter, 11 were censored by the Silicon Valley Masters of the Universe. Now, Jack Dorsey’s company has censored a further six tweets by the President, dramatically lowering their engagement.

The New York Times wrote that Twitter’s censorship severely diminished the reach of the president’s tweets.

The Times wrote , “Before Mr. Trump’s tweet was labeled, it was shared or replied to about 827 times a minute. After it was labeled, that dropped to 151 times a minute, according to the E.I.P. analysis.”

