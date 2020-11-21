Twitter Locks Out Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton

Twitter has locked Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton out of his account after he tweeted the results of a Danish study indicating that masks are ineffective at preventing the spread of coronavirus.

“I’ve been locked out of Twitter for 12 hours for posting this accurate tweet on the efficacy of masks, which describes the results of the massive Danish study released today,” said Fitton on Parler.

They won’t let me back in until I delete the offending and accurate tweet.”

The offending tweet said “BREAKING: Massive Danish study further confirms masks don’t work and may be dangerous.”

According to a Twitter spokeswoman, the tweet “violates violates our policy on COVID-19 misinformation. The account owner will be required to delete the violative Tweet before regaining access to their account.”

Users attempting to view the tweet via its URL will be met with a message informing them that it has been deleted by Twitter.

The study referenced by Fitton was published in an international medical journal and have received widespread coverage, including by the mainstream corporate media.

The conclusion of the study:

The recommendation to wear surgical masks to supplement other public health measures did not reduce the SARS-CoV-2 infection rate among wearers by more than 50% in a community with modest infection rates, some degree of social distancing, and uncommon general mask use. The data were compatible with lesser degrees of self-protection.

The New York Times acknowledged the findings of the study, but said it conflicted with the findings of “experts.”

Via the New York Times:

Researchers in Denmark reported on Wednesday that surgical masks did not protect the wearers against infection with the coronavirus in a large randomized clinical trial. But the findings conflict with those from a number of other studies, experts said, and is not likely to alter public health recommendations in the United States. The study, published in the Annals of Internal Medicine, did not contradict growing evidence that masks can prevent transmission of the virus from wearer to others. But the conclusion is at odds with the view that masks also protect the wearers — a position endorsed just last week by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

