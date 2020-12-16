Facebook Slams Apple in Full-Page Newspaper Ad

In a clash of the Tech Titans, social media giant Facebook has lashed out at iPhone maker Apple in a full-page ad in at least three U.S. newspapers, claiming that Facebook is standing up to Apple on the behalf of small businesses.

9to5Mac reports that social media giant Facebook has lashed out at iPhone maker Apple claiming to be the defender of small businesses. Facebook ran full-page ads in at least three U.S. newspapers claiming that Apple is negatively affecting small business owners by preventing the running of targeted ads with the latest iPhone update.

Facebook’s full-page ad states:

We’re standing up to Apple for small businesses everywhere At Facebook, small business is at the core of our business. More than 10 million businesses use our advertising tools each month to find new customers, hire employees and engage with their communities. Many in the small business community have shared concerns about Apple’s forced software update, which will limit businesses’ ability to run personalized ads and reach their customers effectively. Forty-four percent of small to medium businesses started or increased their usage of personalized ads on social media during the pandemic, according to a new Deloitte study. Without personalized ads, Facebook data shows that the average small business advertiser stands to see a cut of over 60% in their sales for every dollar they spend. While limiting how personalized ads can be used does impact larger companies like us, these changes will be devastating to small businesses, adding to the many challenges they face right now. Small businesses deserve to be heard. We hear your concerns, and we stand with you. Join us at fb.com/SpeakUpForSmall

The ad relates to a recent iOS update that will force apps to ask permission if they want to use ad-tracking from next year on. It is currently expected that most users will refuse, meaning that apps won’t be able to easily offer personalized ads.

This change would have a significant impact on Facebook as the ads it carries in its app will be worth less to its ad customers. Facebook claims that it is in fact standing up for small businesses rather than protecting its own profits.

However, in October Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg warned investors of the likely hit the companies advertising profits would take from Apple’s move. Zuckerberg told investors that “actions planned by platform companies like Apple could have a meaningful negative effect on small businesses and economic recovery in 2021 and beyond,” and argued that “personalized advertising is helping small businesses find customers, grow their businesses and create jobs.”

Facebook’s latest attack against Apple comes just one day after the company took a swipe at Apple over planned European legislation known as the Digital Markets Act (DMA) which would force Apple to offer a more level playing field between its own apps and third-party ones.

A Facebook spokesperson told Reuters: “We hope the DMA will also set boundaries for Apple. Apple controls an entire ecosystem from device to app store and apps, and uses this power to harm developers and consumers, as well as large platforms like Facebook.”

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com