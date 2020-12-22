U. of Michigan Officials Claim the Word ‘Picnic’ Is Offensive

A guide published by the University of Michigan’s Information and Technology Services Department claims that the word “picnic” is offensive. The “inclusive language” list, which also includes words like “crazy and “dummy,” was designed to make students feel safer on campus.

According to a report by the College Fix, the University of Michigan’s Information and Technology Services Department recently published an “inclusive language” guide.

The guide encourages students to avoid using the word, “picnic.” Although the guide does not explain why the word is offensive, it encourages students to use the word “gathering” in its place. Other words like “dummy,” “brown bag,” and “grandfathered” are amongst the other words that made the list

The guide encourages students to carefully consider the language that they choose to use around others. It even goes as far as to suggest that students should defer to the “lived experience” of their peers when considering whether or not a word is offensive.

Language is powerful. It has the ability to unite or cause people to feel alienated. The use of inclusive language is imperative to create a culture where everyone feels welcome, valued, and respected. It is important to remember that words can impact people in different ways. Not all words on this list may be offensive to everyone. Regardless, if a colleague considers a word or phrase offensive, their lived experience should be acknowledged, and an alternative word or phrase should be used.

Breitbart News reported in November that the University of Michigan launched a scholarship in honor of George Floyd. The “George Floyd Memorial Scholarship Fund” was formally established after a contribution by alumnus Marchell Willian.

Stay tuned to Breitbart News for more campus updates.