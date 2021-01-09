Twitter Purge: Conservative Social Media Personalities Report Losing Thousands of Followers

Since Twitter banned President Donald Trump this week, prominent conservative voices on the platform users are reporting that they’ve lost tens of thousands of followers.

Breitbart News recently reported that Twitter banned President Trump permanently, saying in a statement: “After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”

Now, multiple prominent conservatives on Twitter are claiming that they’ve lost a large number of followers since President Trump’s ban. A few examples can be seen below:

So I have actually lost 30k followers in 4 hours? Is that even possible? Parler iced? Is this to please @JoeBiden? Does he know what Twitter is ? — Brian Kilmeade (@kilmeade) January 9, 2021

I lost 100,000 followers RT if You have lost people too#BigTechCensorship — Terrence K. Williams (@w_terrence) January 9, 2021

Lawyer up motherfuckers. I’m suing twitter Lost 28k followers in one day. I spent thousands in advertising through twitter. — Omar Navarro (@RealOmarNavarro) January 9, 2021

I’ve lost over 35K followers on this authoritarian shitscape in the last 48 hours. Getting off here for the weekend barring the start of WWIII in which case I’ll hop on to put a funny gif. Will be chatting, drinking wine and making challah at @rubinreport.com. pic.twitter.com/8Udn4I0fy6 — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) January 9, 2021

Lost another 20,000 followers over night. — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 9, 2021

I lost 8K followers in 24 hours — Rachel Campos-Duffy (@RCamposDuffy) January 9, 2021

twitter purge is still ongoing

just lost 200 followers in the last five min — Michael Malice (@michaelmalice) January 9, 2021

In response, a number of users announced that they would be leaving Twitter with many moving to the popular app Parler.

Now, down nearly 29,000. I think about 1500 of that came slowly between election and early January, when I was writing that results showed Biden victory and Trump legal options narrowing, then finished. Angered some followers. But big, precipitous drop has come in recent hours. pic.twitter.com/lYLYZ5hplA — Byron York (@ByronYork) January 9, 2021

I'm a small MAGA account and I have lost 400 followers in 3 days. Goodbye Twitter. You don't want me, I don't want you. I'm at Parler @snakeoil. I hope PATRIOTS will come join me! ❤🇺🇸 — President Elect- NoTrophyNeeded (@notrophyneeded) January 9, 2021

Twitter told the New York Post: “As part of our work to protect the integrity of the conversation on Twitter, we regularly challenge accounts to confirm account details such as email and phone number. Until the accounts confirm additional account information, they are in a locked state and do not count towards follower counts.”

Breitbart News will continue to keep track of the situation on Twiter and President Trump’s ban. Read more at Breitbart Tech here.

