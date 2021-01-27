Apple Urges iPhone Users to Update Phones After Hackers ‘Actively Exploit’ Bugs

Tech giant Apple has released a security update for iOS devices to patch multiple vulnerabilities, urging customers to download it immediately. According to Apple, vulnerabilities in its software “may have been actively exploited” by hackers.

Mashable reports that Apple just released an update for iOS devices that fixes multiple security vulnerabilities, the company recommends that all users download the new update as soon as possible. Apple stated that researchers recently uncovered multiple vulnerabilities in its iOS firmware and has seen evidence that those vulnerabilities “may have been actively exploited.”

Apple has now released a new iOS firmware version, 14.4 for iPhone and iPad. The two vulnerabilities disclosed by Apple on Tuesday had two major effects. The first could have allowed a “malicious application […] to elevate privileges” while a second could have allowed a hacker “to cause arbitrary code execution” on devices.

To update your iOS device simply follow the below steps:

Go to Settings > General > Software Update. Tap Download and Install.

Follow the onscreen instructions until your iOS device reboots to a black screen with a white Apple logo and loading bar. The device will eventually restart and should be fully up to date with the latest security patches.

Breitbart News recently reported that following the launch of Apple’s MagSafe-enabled iPhone 12 lineup, Apple has a new safety warning — avoid holding the phone near your heart if you have a pacemaker as there is a possibility that the smartphone could interfere with medical devices.

MacRumors recently noticed an update to Apple’s support documents in which the company advises that iPhones should be kept at least six inches away from a user’s pacemaker or implanted defibrillator during normal use and as much as a foot away if the device is currently using its wireless charging technology.

Read more at Breitbart News here.

Lucas Nolan is a reporter for Breitbart News covering issues of free speech and online censorship. Follow him on Twitter @LucasNolan or contact via secure email at the address lucasnolan@protonmail.com