A college student who went all in on the GameStop stock craze used his windfall to buy Nintendo Switches and donated them to a children’s hospital this weekend.

“I am proud to announce my humble donation of 6 Nintendo Switches and games to go with them to the Children’s Minnesota Hospital,” Hunter Kahn wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of himself with the consoles purchased from GameStop. “Can’t stop. Won’t stop.”

Kahn also posted about his donation on Reddit, where his post had received more than 175,000 upvotes.

“It was a better feeling than waking up in the morning and seeing that [GameStop’s stock price] was on the moon,” Kahn told WCCO. “I love video games. I know it would be terrible being a kid in a hospital with no joy helping them through.”

Children’s Minnesota responded to his donation in a Facebook post, saying, “Thank you to Hunter Kahn for donating six Nintendo Switches as well as a heap of games to Children’s Minnesota — we are so grateful!”

Kahn told the New York Post he sold $30,000 of his GameStop stock, but has plans to keep the first 50 shares he bought.

GameStop’s stock closed Tuesday at $90 per share after hitting $470 per share in January.