DuckDuckGo Attacks Google for ‘Spying’ After Apple Launches Privacy Labels

After Google added App Privacy labels to its iOS apps in accordance with Apple’s new rules, privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo accused Google of spying on its users due to the amount of data it collects.

MacRumors reports that after months of delays, Google has begun adding App Privacy labels to its iOS apps in accordance with Apple’s privacy rules. Critics believed that the delay in adding these labels meant that Google had something to hide. The privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckgo has now accused Google of “spying” on users based on the amount of data its privacy labels show the Masters of the Universe collect.

Google’s new App Privacy labels on its Google Search app reveal the extent of information that the app collects. For third-party advertising purposes, Google collects users’ data including location, search history, and browsing history. Google’s marketing data includes all of this already along with contact info and device identifiers, and even more data is collected for analytics, app functionality, and product personalization.

After months of stalling, Google finally revealed how much personal data they collect in Chrome and the Google app. No wonder they wanted to hide it.

Spying on users has nothing to do with building a great web browser or search engine. We would know (our app is both in one). pic.twitter.com/lJBbLTjMuu — DuckDuckGo (@DuckDuckGo) March 15, 2021

DuckDuckGo alleges that Google “wanted to hide” the information that it collects which is why it took so long for the tech giant to update its App Privacy labels. Most users would not be surprised by just how much data Google collects on them, but having it all collected in one place in the App Store is a stark reminder for many.

Many of Google’s apps did not get privacy labels until late February even though Apple’s privacy rules went into effect in December. Google delayed adding the labels for some apps for more than two months, even now the Google Maps app has not been updated in the last three months.

DuckDuckGo is a privacy-focused search engine and web browser that offers an app on iOS devices and can be set as a default search engine. The DuckDuckgo app does not collect data that is linked to users.

DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser has been the second most downloaded mobile browser in the US (after Chrome) and, as you might expect, doesn't collect any data that's linked to you, making it simple to get the privacy you deserve online.https://t.co/QNfnevurRF — DuckDuckGo (@DuckDuckGo) March 15, 2021

