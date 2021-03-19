Report: Facebook Developing Instagram App for Children Under 13

According to a recent report, Facebook is developing a new version of Instagram aimed at children under the age of 13.

BuzzFeed News reports that following a recent update to Instagram that restricts direct messaging between teenagers and adults, Facebook is considering releasing a new Instagram app aimed specifically at children under the age of 13.

The new platform is reportedly mentioned in an internal company post seen by BuzzFeed News. Instagram VP of Product Vishal Shah states in the memo:

We will be building a new youth pillar within the Community Product Group to focus on two things: (a) accelerating our integrity and privacy work to ensure the safest possible experience for teens and (b) building a version of Instagram that allows people under the age of 13 to safely use Instagram for the first time.

Currently, children under the age of 13 are prohibited from using Instagram entirely. Instagram even features a support page for reporting profiles of children under 13 using the platform, however, Facebook is now attempting to draw more younger users to the platform.

A recent update to Instagram’s safety policies stated that it will use new artificial intelligence and machine learning technology to monitor younger users’ accounts, reportedly with the aim to help keep teenagers “safer” and apply “age-appropriate” features to their accounts.

The app will prompt teen users to be more cautious about interacting with people via direct messages through safety notices. The prompts will notify teens when an adult who “has been exhibiting potentially suspicious behavior” is interacting with them via direct message.

An example given is if an adult Instagram user is sending a large number of friend requests or messages to users under 18, Instagram will alert the recipients and give them an option to close the conversation, block, report, or restrict their interactions with the adult user.

