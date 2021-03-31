U.S. Strategic Command Tweets Gibberish – Says It Was a ‘Very Young Child’ Not a Hacker

Recently an unintelligible tweet was sent from the official U.S. Strategic Command account. According to a recent FOIA request, the tweet was sent when the Stratcom Twitter manager left their computer unattended resulting in a “very young child” tweeting from the account.

BBC News reports that the U.S. Strategic Command (Stratcom), which is responsible for the safeguarding of America’s nuclear weapons, recently tweeted an unintelligible message which read: “;l;;gmlxzssaw” and was deleted within a few minutes.

Journalist Mikael Thalen filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request with Stratcom to determine exactly what happened and why the account posted the tweet. The FOIA request revealed that the Stratcom Twitter manager left his computer unattended which resulted in his “very young child” taking over the account briefly.

Filed a FOIA request with U.S. Strategic Command to see if I could learn anything about their gibberish tweet yesterday. Turns out their Twitter manager left his computer unattended, resulting in his "very young child" commandeering the keyboard. pic.twitter.com/KR07PCyCUM — Mikael Thalen (@MikaelThalen) March 29, 2021

The FOIA response stated that: “The command’s Twitter manager… momentarily left the command’s Twitter account open and unattended.” The response noted that the manager had been working from home.

The response added: “His very young child took advantage of the situation and started playing with the keys and unfortunately, and unknowingly, posted the tweet.”

The response assured that no foul play was involved in the incident, stating: “Absolutely nothing nefarious occurred, i.e., no hacking of our Twitter account. The post was discovered and notice to delete it occurred telephonically.”

