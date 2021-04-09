Hate Hoax: Black Albion College Student Accused of Racist, Antisemitic Graffiti

Albion College in Albion, Michigan, told Breitbart News that “the individual responsible for the racist graffiti” in a dormitory on campus “is a student of color.” The incident makes for another hate hoax carried out on a college campus.

A 21-year-old black student allegedly admitted responsibility for most of the racist and antisemitic graffiti that was discovered in a dorm stairwell on campus after Albion police brought him in for questioning on Tuesday, according to a report by MLive.

The report added that police said video evidence from Albion’s Campus Safety Department confirms the statements made by the student.

The graffiti in question had included multiple references to the KKK, as well as a Star of David with the numbers “666” written across it. Some of the words graffitied included phrases such as, “KKK white power,” “Albion is racist we do exist KKK,” and “Die N*****s please!”

Breaking: Last week, shocking racist messages appeared on the campus of @albioncollege in Mich., prompting a large response from the administration. The FBI was even put on standby. Today, Albion police announced that a black student admitted to the crimes.https://t.co/F0xo92WRXl pic.twitter.com/yuVQzOiB3T — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) April 8, 2021

Albion College told Breitbart News that “the individual responsible for the racist graffiti in Mitchell Towers is a student of color.”

“The student was immediately removed from campus and placed on temporary suspension while we conduct a full investigation as part of our student judicial process,” the college continued.

“All evidence has been turned over to law enforcement in cooperation with the ongoing criminal investigation,” Albion added. “We do not have any additional information to provide at this time as the student judicial process and criminal investigation proceed.”

In response to the graffiti, more than 450 Albion students and staffers had marched across campus on Monday to boycott and protest the school over the injustices they said are happening at the college, according to a report by WWMT-TV.

Chief Scott Kipp said that once the investigation into the student responsible for the graffiti is complete, the information will be submitted to the Calhoun County Prosecutor’s Office for any charges related to the incident, according to MLive.

Meanwhile, Albion College took to Twitter on Tuesday to inform the public that the student responsible for the racist and anti-Semitic graffiti had been identified and removed from campus.

While Albion did not in its tweets acknowledge the race of the student who admitted to creating the graffiti, the school did go on to insist in a follow-up tweet that change is still necessary.

“We know the acts of racism that have occurred this week are not about one particular person or one particular incident,” Albion said. “We know that there is a significant history of racial pain and trauma on campus and we are taking action to repair our community.”

“We will change and heal together as a community, because we are committed to doing the work,” the college added in a follow-up tweet.

