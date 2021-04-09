Verizon Recalls 2.5 Million Hotspot Devices Over Fire Hazard

Verizon is recalling 2.5 million hotspot devices after discovering that the battery in the devices can overheat, creating a fire hazard.

CNBC reports that Verizon is recalling 2.5 million hotspot devices after discovering that the lithium-ion battery in the devices can overheat and create a fire hazard. The recall relates to Ellipsis Jetpack mobile hotspots imported by Franklin Wireless Corp and sold between April 2017 and March 2021.

Hotspot models labeled: MHS900L, MHS900LS, and MHS900LPP are all impacted by the fire hazard.

Verizon disclosed the recall on Thursday alongside a notice from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). A spokesperson for Verizon stated that just over 1 million of the recalled hotspots are currently in use.

The recall notice posted by the CPSC stated that Verizon received 15 reports of the hotspots overheating. Six of the reports included incidents of fire damage to bedding or flooring and two involved minor burn injuries to owners.

Some of the hotspots were supplied to students by their schools to assist them in remote learning as many schools continue online classes during the coronavirus pandemic. Parents who received the hotspots from the children’s schools are advised to contact the schools about receiving a replacement.

Other customers can request a replacement for their hotspots by visiting ellipsisjetpackrecall.expertinquiry.com or calling 855-205-2627.

The company has already issued a software update to powered-on hotspots that should help reduce the risk of overheating. The update prevents the hotspots from charging while powered on. Verizon also offered tips to avoid overheating including turning off devices when not in use, placing them on a flat, solid surface, ensuring they are not covered, and not exposing them to extreme temperatures.

Verizon said in a statement: “The safety of our customers is our highest priority. We are taking the situation very seriously, and we are working diligently to determine the cause of the issues with the supplier and to provide replacement devices for all of our customers, free of charge.”

